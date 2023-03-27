Aspen Medical conducts over 50 successful open heart surgeries

Over 50 successful heart surgeries have been conducted by Aspen Medical since October last year.

Chief Executive Annette Owttrim says Aspen Medical continues to provide the first-ever ongoing open heart surgery program.

Owttrim says patient safety and well-being are their top priorities.

She adds that there are still patients who require this complex surgery and who require a thorough assessment before surgery can take place to increase the chance of a positive outcome.

Owttrim assures that there are sufficient expert medical professionals to carry out these surgeries in the country.