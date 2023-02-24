$200,000 donation to upgrade CWM facilities

[Source: International Women's Association (IWA) Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Foundation has donated $200,000 to the International Women’s Association to upgrade and renovate the CWM Maternity and Children’s Hospital bathrooms.

Foundation Manager Marie Smith says the donation from the Fiji Water Foundation is a partnership with the International Women’s Association and a testament to both organizations’ commitment to helping to improve the lives of women and children.

The International Women’s Association says they are grateful to the Foundation for the confidence and trust placed in them and acknowledge the assistance.

It says that the CWM Maternity and Children’s Hospitals are critical institutions.

The IWS says women represent the cornerstone of a family’s overall health, and there is a need to ensure they have access to clean facilities and quality care that can lead to improved health for newborn babies, children, and ultimately, whole families.



The IWA is committed and excited to be working with the Fiji Water Foundation and hopes that with this new partnership, more corporate organizations will support them.

The IWA will project manage the work in the hospitals.



The condition of the CWM hospital has been under the spotlight following a recent media tour.