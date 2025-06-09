Police probe alleged abduction attempts

Police are investigating claims of attempted abductions in Sigatoka after a social media post triggered public concern.

No official complaint has been filed, but the Fiji Police Force stated its Cybercrime Unit is working to verify the post.

Officers in Sigatoka have also teamed up with the Town Council to review CCTV footage from within town boundaries.

Article continues after advertisement



[Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Members of the public, especially in the greater Sigatoka area, are urged to come forward with any information by calling Crimestoppers on 919 or the Western Division Command Centre on 9905 457.

The incident has sparked wider concern online, with others sharing similar experiences.

Several posts have described unknown drivers approaching young women, offering them rides, or trying to start conversations from their cars near the town area.

Police say they are continuing enquiries and want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.