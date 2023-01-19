MoH to resolve existing issues at CWM

Health Minister, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

Health Minister, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the deteriorating infrastructure at Fiji’s main hospital and staff shortage are two main issues he will be looking at addressing.

Lalabalavu says he intends to improve the status at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital within the next four years.

He says he will need the support of all staff to lift the standard of health and medical services in the country.

“The staff itself. I think the overwhelming support that we’ve been getting when visiting the health facilities and during the Central and Western Divisions has been overwhelming. It is in fact not only a visit, but work to try and see firsthand the challenges that the workers are facing with the infrastructure, gather that data, pull it together, and see how best we can address those issues going forward.”

Dr Lalabalavu says he will be making a submission for additional funds in the 2023–2024 budget to carry out the repairs at health facilities.