Rising yacht arrivals, weak port checks spark alarm

The Ministry of Immigration has admitted that border control at the Savusavu port including Nawi Island Marina is not fully operational despite its status as a recognized entry point.

Assistant Minister Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure told FBC News that current enforcement, limited to police, customs and immigration officers is not enough to handle the increasing number of visiting yachts and foreign vessels.

He states immigration officers can check permits but not inspect cargo, which falls under Customs, and called for a joint task force to strengthen operations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re trying our very best. To be honest, we cannot cater for the whole of Fiji, given how big Fiji is and how big Exclusive Zone Fiji is. We have a new marina here in Savusavu. It is also a vulnerable point. This is a port of entry. Goods are being moved in, people are being moved in, we are not sure.”

Vakalalabure also raised safety concerns for frontline staff and said security must be beefed up during peak yacht seasons.

He reminded that every arrival by sea must hold the correct visa or permit and confirmed ongoing talks to review all secondary ports and boost national border surveillance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.