Five people including two 17-year-olds have been charged after a break-in at a business in Laucala Beach.

Police say the group allegedly entered the property last Thursday and took assorted items worth over $4,000.

The business is owned by a man in his 50s.

A task force tracked the suspects and recovered all stolen items.

All five face one count of aggravated burglary and one count of theft.

