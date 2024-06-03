1,500 surgeries as eye health issues rise

[File Photo]

The Pacific Eye Institute screened 19,000 patients and delivered more than 1500 surgeries, including 18 pediatric cataracts, last year.

Fred Hollows Foundation Chief Executive Dr. Audrey Aumua highlighted this, signalling the rising trend of eye health issues in the country.

Dr. Aumua stressed that, apart from this, another 9,000 Fijians were screened through the outreach program of the Ministry of Health.

She adds that the Pacific Eye Institute is the home for the regional outreach services, and a team recently returned from Tuvalu, where they restored the sight of 70 Tuvaluans.

She pledges continued support from the Fred Hollows Foundation for the Institute.