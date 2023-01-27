12 new cases; increase in influenza-like illness

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry says 5 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 7 cases in the Western Division; and nil cases in the Eastern and Northern Divisions.

There are no COVID-19 deaths to report.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also issued a public advisory to minimize movement and consider wearing face coverings when going out if feeling unwell.

This is as COVID-19 case numbers have continued to show an upward trend, and the ministry has also noted an increase in people presenting with influenza-like illness at our health centers and hospitals.