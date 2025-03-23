Health workers encouraged to lead TB fight

[ Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji ]

Community Health Workers are playing a pivotal role yet often overlooked role in the fight against tuberculosis in Fiji.

This was highlighted by Subdivisional Medical Officer Dr Amos Zibran during the official launch of World Tuberculosis Day in Nadi.

Dr. Zibran says these dedicated individuals play a crucial role in detecting, treating, and raising TB awareness in remote communities.

He says, “Yes! We Can End TB,” stressing that the theme is not just a slogan.

Dr. Zibran says calls for action, commitment, and collaboration to eliminate the disease.

“Tuberculosis remains a significant public health challenge, affecting individuals, families, and communities across Fiji and the globe. While we have made strides in diagnosing, treating, and preventing TB, the battle is far from over.”

This disease continues to claim lives, with the most vulnerable populations bearing the brunt of its burden.

The medical officer says that even though there have been improvements in TB prevention and treatment, the disease remains a major public health challenge in Fiji and globally.

Dr Zibran urges health workers to renew their commitment, encourage early testing and treatment, support those affected, and help remove the stigma around TB.

World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on March 24th to raise global awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic consequences of tuberculosis and to intensify efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

