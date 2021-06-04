Health service delivery at CWM reviewed

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department is now closed to the members of the public from 12pm today.

The Ministry of Health says all patients needing emergency services will need to visit the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team field hospital at the Vodafone Arena.

The Ministry in a statement says those who require admission, after review at the FEMAT ED, will be admitted at either the Vodafone Arena or CWM hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Expecting mothers attending the Ante-Natal Clinic in Suva are advised to visit their nearest health centre or the Medical Services Pacific on Waimanu Road, Suva.

The Ministry adds that mothers in labour can present at the maternity unit at CWM Hospital through the maternity foyer along the entrance from Waimanu Road.

The Children’s Outpatient Department has been relocated to the Paediatric Emergency Department services at the FEMAT Field Hospital.

Patients requiring surgical care, surgical operations will be undertaken at the CWM Hospital, PEI Eye Dept at Brown Street, and the MV Veivueti at the Suva wharf.

The Ministry adds that those who require outpatient care for minor illnesses are to access health services at their nearest health centre.