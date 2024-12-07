Health Minister warns of untested HIV cases

The Minister for Health has expressed grave concern about a large number of individuals who remain untested for HIV, warning that undetected cases could undermine efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

While responding to end of the week statement by Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu stressed the role of the society in addressing the increasing number of HIV cases in the country.

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted the need for increased vigilance and testing to identify and address hidden cases of HIV/AIDS.

He says they are ramping up efforts to increase testing coverage, particularly targeting at-risk groups such as youth, women, and marginalized communities.

We must urgently identify and start treatment for those who remain untreated. I call on all these individuals in our community who may have had a test previously and haven’t returned for their results to come forward and seek your results and engage in our free treatment programme.

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry aims to normalize testing as part of routine healthcare, making it easier for people to know their status without fear of judgment or discrimination.

“I call on all of us to work together to ensure that no one is denied their right to be tested ,treated and supported without fear, stigma and discrimination.”

The Ministry of Health is calling on all Fijians to play an active role in combating HIV/AIDS. Community leaders, educators, and healthcare providers are being urged to join the fight against stigma and advocate for regular testing and safer sexual practices.