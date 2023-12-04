Health Acts under review

The Ministry of Health is actively engaged in the review of policies to enhance and fortify the healthcare system.

This comprehensive undertaking involves a thorough review of Medical and Dental Act, Pharmacy Act 2011, Food Act, and Nursing Act.

These Acts guide the registration and regulation of nurses, pharmacies, chemists, and dentists towards protecting the health and safety of the public.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong underscores the importance of a substantial review of the Nursing Act, recognizing its significant relevance for the country.

“But right now we’re just trying to make sure that we have got the necessary cabinet endorsement before we push through all those consultation.”

Dr Fong emphasizes the need for this review is imperative and has initiated consultations to ensure a well-informed and inclusive process.

He adds they are also working to assemble the necessary documentation for the comprehensive review of these Acts.