People who are alleged agents of the so-called EBay Shop Online Recruitment Scheme are now under heavy scrutiny from the government.

A task force is being formed as a result of complaints from people who have lost thousands of dollars by joining the scheme.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the head hunt starts as the government wants those responsible to face the law.

“From the government’s perspective, we have created a taskforce to actually look into what can be done, actually working with the police. The first step is to bring the perpetrators of this scam to justice.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says adequate warning was given to Fijians, which started a few months ago.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to get that going, but my advice to the people of Fiji is to really take the advice of the Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Fiji, and the Consumer Council, which has been talking about this from April.”



Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the government will make do with what it has.

“All aspects of the law will take its cause and people who are found to be part of the scam will be taken to task.”

Prasad says that by bringing in perpetrators, they will send a clear message about the dangers of participating in such illicit schemes.