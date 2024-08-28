HART faces challenges in maintaining its facilities: Furivai

The Housing Assistance and Relief Trust is calling for support to help maintain its 21 HART communities around the country.

Chief Executive Paserio Furivai admits challenges in maintaining the homes due to a lack of financial support.

He says while they appreciate the funding provided by the Ministry of Social Protection, much more is still needed to ensure their residents live in safe and comfortable conditions.

Paserio adds that the majority of the HARTs have existed for decades, and the management is finding difficulty maintaining the facilities.

“We’ve got structural repairs that are needed. And so we are very grateful to the government through Children and Poverty Alleviation. We have a bit of funding that comes to help assist because, you know, our residents here do not pay for their stay here. Nor are there any allowances given to people who come to the nursing home.”

Furivai urges that any support goes a long way in ensuring residents, particularly single mothers and their children, maintain a roof over their heads.

The HART was established in 1970 by the Fiji Council of Churches and has been home to hundreds of families. Initially the setup was to support single mothers, but overtime it has also catered to the elderly.