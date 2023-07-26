Hard drugs a major concern: AG

The Attorney General is calling on the people of Lomaiviti to work together to address drug abuse within the province, in particular, crystal methamphetamine or “ice”.

Speaking at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting in Suva yesterday, Siromi Turaga says marijuana is no longer a major concern as people are now resorting to hard drugs.

He says the issue needs to be dealt with urgently as it has ripple effects on the lives of the people and the province as a whole.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

Turaga says community and religious leaders need to take the responsibility of addressing drug abuse in Lomaiviti.

“The church has some responsibility. We all know how closely related the church and the vanua are. So the church must take steps to ensure that these social issues are addressed at every level of the infrastructure.”

The Attorney General pleads with members of the public to change their mindset about not minding the social issues that are affecting their surroundings as this can add to the influx of illegal activities.