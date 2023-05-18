HA investigation to be decided by new board

Housing Authority of Fiji office.

The investigation into the affairs of the Housing Authority of Fiji is now in the hands of the new board of directors, says Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa.

This is due to reports of alleged unfair dealings on the allotment of lots and tender processes in the Tacirua and Wainibuku subdivisions in Nasinu.

Nalumisa says with the board chair and directors recently appointed, the continuation of the investigation will be decided by them.

Sereana Qoro is the new Chair for HA. Other board members include Mariah Ubitau, Isikeli Navuda (PRB Board Chair), Prem Lata Narayan, Florence Takinana.



Tacirua subdivisions.

An Auditor General’s report, titled Special Investigation on Allotment of Lots and Tender Process has also been tabled in Parliament.

The findings of the report by the OAG reveal that a number of current and former employees of the Housing Authority were allocated lots in the two subdivisions, and there was no evidence that the established selection criteria for awarding lots to the staff were complied with.

The lots, which were meant for income earners of $50,000 and below, were grossly abused with several non-first homeowners and relatives of HA employees getting them.