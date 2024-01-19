Groundbreaking ceremony marks hopeful reset for Nabavatu villagers

[ Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/Facebook]

Today marks a new beginning for the villagers of Nabavatu, Dreketi, in Macuata as they witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for their proposed village relocation site.

The villagers have been living in temporary shelters after Tropical Cyclone Yasa after landslides and land cracks in their village in 2020.

The planned relocation of Nabavatu Village will be the first relocation project guided by the Standard Operating Procedures for Planned Relocation which was launched last year.

It will also be the first relocation initiative funded by the Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund.



The SOP will assist in guiding the relocation efforts of the responsible implementing agencies including community members that oversee such projects.