Greenpeace urges Fiji to lead on BBNJ ratification

A Greenpeace consultant is calling on Fiji to ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions agreement, urging the country to take a leading role in prioritizing ocean conservation over exploitation.

Lagi Toribau says by ratifying the agreement, Fiji could set a global example for balancing environmental protection with the sustainable use of ocean resources.

He highlighted this while making submissions before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the BBNJ agreement.

“This BBNJ treaty is one of the new revolutionary treaties that we feel is best placed at this moment in time to be able to reverse the way in how we look at ocean governance. In the past you would normally encounter fisheries treaties or agreements that prioritizes exploitation first then they conserve.”

Toribau stresses that this is an opportunity for Fiji to lead the way in preserving ocean health for future generations.

“Fiji continues to show itself to be at the forefront of critical global conservation surrounding the future of our ocean therefore we seek and we ask that Fiji continue to demonstrate this leadership and this commitment to BBNJ by ratifying the BBNJ as a matter of urgency.”

Toribau adds that by advocating for policies that prioritize environmental protection over exploitation, Fiji can inspire other nations to follow suit, further advancing the global fight to protect our oceans.

