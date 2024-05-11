Green transition vital for PIC’s

China stresses the importance of helping the Pacific Islands further transition to a green, low-carbon production and lifestyle.

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says in the climate change response, they will enhance their support, including capacity building and providing expertise.

He adds that they are also focusing on helping Fiji strengthen its strength in new and renewable energies to enhance the green and low-carbon transition.

Article continues after advertisement

“Qingdao has been devoted to developing new quality productive forces such as new energy vehicle technology and building a complete new energy industry chain, contributing to global carbon emissions, peaking, and carbon neutrality.”

Jian adds that China will continue holding forums and conferences to further bolster key discussions with counterparts in this regard.