Greasy and grimy restaurants under the spotlight

Hygiene standards in some restaurants are under the spotlight with claims that they continue to breach the Food Safety Act.

The Consumer Council recently surveyed 51 restaurants and found some are failing to maintain proper hygiene and safety standards.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says some of the kitchens surveyed are nowhere near standards.

“There remains a lot of restaurants to be graded. Some restaurants fail to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Food Safety Act 2003. What we have seen is that they fail to make sure that the hygiene conditions are maintained and they are infested with pests.”

She adds they continue to receive complaints about hygiene practices.

“We have also received complaints where people come to us saying that they were sold bad food or stale food and you know a cost of a meal is not cheap so they need to get the best so the restaurant owners should make sure that whatever they are selling is up to the standard and of the quality.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says restaurants should abide by the law.