GR President Kim bailed

Grace Road President Daniel Kim has been granted bail.

While delivering his ruling in Lautoka today, Judge Justice Anare Tuilevuka said that the Permanent Secretary for Immigration is to release Kim and Dr Sung Jin Lee, upon amicable settlement with their counsel of the terms of their release.

Tuilevuka said that Kim and Dr Lee have always been represented in court through their counsel and said they are willing to abide by any terms and conditions of their release.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter will now be called in Suva next Monday to see if the parties have settled the terms of release.

However, failure to do so the Court will set it.