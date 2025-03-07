Government reviews Suva landowners’ annuity payments

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Lands is reviewing the annuity payments for Suva landowners on state lands.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo confirmed this in Parliament.

He says the review covers 3,000 acres of land.

The minister adds that the new figures will be announced in the national budget.

Meanwhile, Vosarogo also says that the government will soon return lands in Nadala, Ba, to its original landowners this year.

He says the government is working on other lands, particularly those acquired for public purposes, which are not being utilized for that purpose any longer.

