Government will work with union, employers: Singh

Government will work with trade unions and employers to discuss and reach solutions amicably.

This was said by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh in Parliament.

He says the harassment, intimidation and arrest of trade union leaders, especially when they conduct union activities and highlighted grievances facing workers will now become a thing of the past.

Singh says it will not happen under the coalition government, led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.



According to Singh, government will work very closely with tripartite partners through effective social dialogue and genuine consultation.