Government welcomes new intra-pacific cables

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they are pleased to support Google’s Central Pacific Connect initiative, delivering two new intra-Pacific cables, Bulikula and Halaihai aiming to enhance digital connectivity and empower communities across the Central Pacific region.

He says these cables have been announced in collaboration with Amalgamated Telecom Holdings, APTelecom, and Telstra to increase digital connectivity in the Central Pacific Region.

The Prime Minister says the Central and South Pacific Connect initiatives signify more than just infrastructure; they herald a brighter future for citizens.

He says he is proud that the partnership between Bulikula and Halaihai is forging a new ring in the South Pacific, symbolizing connectivity, resilience, and progress.

The interlink cable, unveiled last year and linking Fiji to French Polynesia, lays the foundation for a network that transcends borders.

This initiative invites other nations to invest in branches extending from this ring, creating a web of connectivity that not only fosters economic growth but also ensures resilience in the face of natural disasters.

Fiji and French Polynesia were the two Pacific Island Countries that were a part of Google’s South Pacific Connect Initiative, where a new subsea cable will be established to link the United States, Fiji, Australia, and French Polynesia.

The Tabua cable connects Fiji to the United States and Australia, and the Honomoana Cable connects the United States to French Polynesia and onward to Australia.

Fiji will connect to Guam by a cable named Bulikula and Halaihai cable will connect Guam and French Polynesia.

Global Network Infrastructure, Google Cloud VP Brian Quigley says the new ‘Bulikula’ cable will create a direct connection between Fiji and Guam, significantly advancing connectivity in the region.

He says this investment will provide Fiji with a lower latency direct path to North Asia for the first time, unlocking new possibilities for businesses, education, and digital innovation.