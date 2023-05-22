Government wants strong presence in US: Kamikamica

[File Photo]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the government will fully support private sectors move to establish United States Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the United States based in Los Angeles.

He highlighted this during US-Fiji Business meeting in Nadi yesterday.

Kamikamica says they believe that Joint Commercial Commission and American Fiji Chamber of Commerce will provide a powerful platform to enhance trade and investments.

He adds they will also be able to resolve issues that hinders trade such as quarantine requirements and meeting United States Food and Drug Administration’s standards.

“Our agricultural sector will benefit immensely if we are able to export our fresh produce to the United States. The Fiji Government wants a strong and effective presence in the United States. Our relationship was not carved up a few years ago”

Kamikamica adds that while Governments make policies, it’s the private sector that drives the government agenda.

He says the coalition government wants trade and investment to build our economic and fiscal strength not debt and aid.

The Trade Minister says they are a government which believes in propelling Fiji towards being a major hub in the pacific for trade and investments. And want to be a role model for the rest of Pacific island neighbors.