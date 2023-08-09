Government to focus on youth development

The Government is focusing on developing Fiji’s youthful population in order to guarantee future growth and development.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says with the increasing job vacancies highlighted by the Reserve Bank report, the government will work to capitalize on them by training more youth and injecting them into the workforce.

Professor Prasad says the initiative will help unemployed youths and at the same time enhance Fiji’s economy.

“Hundreds of students’ young people turned up for training. So we’re trying to, the budget has allocated funding. We’re trying to build the capacity of our young people, our families to be able to navigate through these times when some of them are still transitioning from COVID, from loss of income.”

Professor Prasad says the 2023–24 national budget has put in place initiatives to help address the government’s huge debt and the tight fiscal position that Fiji is currently in.

The government also provides allocations to higher education institutions to help provide the education needed for Fijians.