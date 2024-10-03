Government to begin removal of derelict vessels next month

The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with key maritime partners, is set to address the long-standing issue of derelict and abandoned vessels, with the first tangible removals expected to begin next month.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau announced this during his ministerial speech, revealing that a joint effort between the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is underway to fast-track the removal process.

Ro Filipe says a joint MSAF and FPCL committee has been formed and convenes weekly to accelerate the removal of derelict vessels under the Seaport Management Act and Maritime Transport Act.

“MSAF is the one that declares the derelict but if you declare the derelict and you don’t take into account all the her parties then somebody will have to pay all of this so all of these issues are things that need to be ironed out.”

Tuisawau says failure to comply will lead to the issuance of a removal process letter, giving owners an additional 21 days to take action.

“So the failure to comply will result in vessel seizure, removal or auction if the vessel has any value. For the MSAF process, all Fiji-registered vessels under this category are to deregister and a full survey is conducted to determine seaworthiness and viability.”

Tuisawu says if deemed beyond economic repair, the vessels will be deregistered and removed through methods such as scuttling, scrapping, or sinking at designated recreational diving areas, subject to environmental consultations.