Government targets drug abuse with tough laws and rehab

The government is ramping up efforts to tackle rising drug abuse, especially among youth.

This issue has become a major concern for Fiji’s social well-being, according to Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure.

In a recent address, Vakalalabure pointed out the increasing drug abuse problem in Fiji and its devastating impact on communities, especially the youth.

He explained that drug abuse has led to various social issues, including rising crime rates, family breakdowns, and a general decline in public safety.

The government is deeply concerned about how drug abuse is negatively influencing the country’s youth and affecting social harmony.

Vakalalabure pointed out that the government is adopting a multi-faceted approach to address the issue, focusing on prevention, law enforcement, and rehabilitation.

One of the key components of the strategy is a heightened focus on prevention, especially in schools and communities, to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

He states that early education and community support will be crucial in curbing the growing problem.

The Assistant Minister also addressed the need for more effective law enforcement to combat the illegal drug trade.

He states that the government is working closely with law enforcement agencies to strengthen drug-related laws and ensure those involved in trafficking face stronger consequences.

However, he made it clear that addressing the issue is not only about punishing offenders but also helping individuals caught in addiction through rehabilitation programs.

Vakalalabure also touched on the importance of rehabilitation efforts, noting that providing support to those affected by drug abuse is a key part of the solution.

