Government takes unique approach

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The coalition government is taking a different approach to governing and managing the country and its economy.

This was highlighted by Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, while launching the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited’s workshop in Davuilevu, Nausori yesterday.

Professor Prasad says the dairy sector is one of the major areas that has the potential to help the government in terms of economic recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

“What I am looking at as the Minister of Finance and as the Government is to make sure that we remove all the barriers, remove all the constraints, and make sure that we listen to you and consult you so that we can move ahead and increase your dairy production in Fiji.”



Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad.

Professor Prasad says the coalition government will ensure that it hears the plights of farmers to help determine the way forward.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The workshop on the Review of Current Articles of Association is one of the resolutions passed at the 8th annual general meeting of the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited in January.