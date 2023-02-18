Government should abide by the rule of law, says Vosarogo

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

A partisan government like the Fijifirst government can no longer be the answer for the future generation of Fiji, says Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

He says that the previous administration was notorious for breaking the law and refusing to submit to the rule of law.

According to Vosarogo, this includes the use of unrestrained powers.

“There is unrestrained power of the Immigration Minister to declare a person as a prohibited immigrant as was the case of Professor Pal Ahluwalia. Without the supervisory and appellate functions of the court to keep a check on the executive’s exercises. There is an unrestrained power in the Supervisor of Election and the Electoral Commission given to them just as recent as August, 2022, powers to require anybody information, even if it is privileged.”

According to Vosarogo, in an era when the world is moving toward transparency, Fiji’s first government chose secrecy.

He says that the public is becoming aware of the exorbitant salaries, large bonuses, and increased overseas spending with taxpayer funds.