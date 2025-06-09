Government reviews policies for electric vehicles

[file photo]

With electric vehicles already on roads, the Government is reviewing policies and regulations to ensure the sector remains sustainable.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlighted that the purpose of electric vehicles is to reduce fossil fuel usage, but warned that this goal could be undermined if vehicles are charged using fossil fuels.

He says they are taking an integrated approach.

Ro Filipe states that the Ministry of Transport is working closely with the Director of Transport to assess whether existing policies and regulations are adequate to handle the growth and integration of electric vehicles across the country.

“Also, we need the infrastructure to support those and who bears the cost of that. I know that some of the private sector importers of vehicles are doing their own infrastructure in terms of recharging facilities, but we are working closely with them and also in terms of our forward planning that needs to be taken into account.”

Ro Filipe stresses the need for comprehensive regulations to support continued adoption of electric vehicles while reducing environmental impact.

