News

Government recognizes Melanesian community: PM Rabuka

Sivaniolo Lumelume Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

November 8, 2024 4:10 pm

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is reminding the Melanesian community that they have always been recognized at the government level.

The Melanesian Community today presented a tabua to the Prime Minister seeking forgiveness on behalf of their ancestors.

While receiving the kamunaga, the Prime Minister reassured the Melanesian community that the government would look after all Fijians irrespective of their race and religion.

He reiterates that the Melanesian ancestors have contributed a lot to the development of the nation, and the government will always treasure their commitment.

“Like others who would have endured great challenges, they have turned those encounters into strength with their experiences shaping a legacy that continues to influence perspectives, values, and aspirations across generations.’’

Rabuka states that this inclusion has been pivotal in ensuring that their unique needs and challenges are addressed within the national framework.

The Prime Minister reiterates that the government took a significant step through a cabinet decision to provide an annual development grant allocation to the Melanesian communities since 1998, which continues until today.

 

