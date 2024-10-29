Government reaffirms support for sugar industry

The government has acknowledged the significant contributions of those actively participating in the sugar industry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica expressed this appreciation during the presentation of a cane harvester to the Wailelai Flat Cane Farmers Cooperative.

Kamikamica stressed that the sugar industry has been the backbone of Fiji’s economy since the 1970s and assured farmers of continued government assistance to enhance production.

“And so, when the request came for the harvester—which eliminates dependency on manual harvesting and introduces automation—we saw it as a step toward faster and more efficient harvesting.”

He further highlighted that the government aims to accelerate and streamline production, prompting the decision to provide the cooperative with the harvester.

The Deputy Prime Minister says that in the coming months, the government will outline additional plans to grow both the economy and the sugar industry.

Kamikamica also acknowledged the challenges farmers face due to labour shortages, adding that machinery like harvesters plays a critical role in maintaining cane production in Fiji.

He reassured the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the sugar industry and ensuring its sustainability in the future.