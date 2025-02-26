Government prioritizes growth and fiscal stability

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government has outlined its commitment to restoring financial discipline, rebuilding fiscal buffers, and ensuring sustained economic growth.

Speaking during the Donors Roundtable Meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, stressed the importance of strategic investments in key sectors.

This includes education, health, and infrastructure, which are crucial for long-term economic stability and development.

Article continues after advertisement



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad. [Credit: Fiji Government]

He adds the government is prioritizing fiscal responsibility through prudent management practices, aiming to strengthen public finances while supporting the growth of the economy.

Prasad says investments in education are designed to prepare future generations, while health reforms aim to enhance public healthcare services for all Fijians.

He says major infrastructure projects, including improvements to water and wastewater systems, roads, and critical bridges, are key to boosting productivity, connectivity, and job creation.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the comprehensive strategy is centered on building a sustainable economy that supports the wellbeing of all Fijians and positions the country for continued growth despite global challenges.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link