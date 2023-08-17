Government pours $103 million into higher education

In a move to fortify the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector and bolster the nursing domain, the Higher Education Commission of Fiji has disbursed a substantial grant of $103.596 million.

This has been distributed across 10 higher education institutions.

Chair Steve Chand has emphasized that this financial injection is a pivotal step towards addressing Fiji’s future workforce requirements and enhancing the competitive edge of the nation’s labor pool.

He states that with an eye on the prevalent trend of skilled individuals departing the country, Chand highlights the government’s significant investments in TVET and medical professional training.

“And the idea is to make sure we continue training our local workforce so there is enough in our local pool and also for our export market.”

Chand further underscores that while the emigration of skilled and unskilled workers remains beyond a nation’s control, the primary objective is to cultivate a proficient cohort of trained individuals, fostering a culture of intellectual collaboration.

He adds that the HECF has remained committed to adapting to the dynamic landscapes of higher education.

Key beneficiaries of this grant include the University of the South Pacific, which has received $33,530, the University of Fiji securing $280,774, and the Fiji National University obtaining $41,456,429.

Monash University has been granted $2,000, Pacific Polytechnic Limited receives $1,000, while Corpus Cristi is allocated $131,500.