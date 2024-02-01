Government injects $280,000 funding to propel ten businesses

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ten entrepreneurs received much-needed support of $280,000 in funding from the government this morning, which will further amplify their businesses.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, in handing over the grant, stresses the need for them to persist in honing their craft.

He emphasizes that the government recognizes the contribution of MSMEs as the engine room for economic diversification and growth.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“We will not rest and we must continue to improve. From the policy front, we are working on integrating the MSME networks and MSME ecosystem, removing pain points to ease doing business, improving the regulatory landscape, improving access to information, reducing the financing gap and strengthening business development services.”

Grant recipient Rasalato Yanuyanurua, the owner of Aswhy Enterprise, says that with this grant, it will revolutionize his guitar part processing and billet manufacturing company.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“This grant it provide us with buying value adding machines that will make the work easier and increase the capacity to serve the demands that is there and also to target opportunities out there apart from the music and instrument industry.”

Yanuyanurua plans to tap into international markets, engaging with door and window makers, as well as coffin makers.

He aims to process their products in Fiji, while these overseas partners handle the finishing touches.

The Minister also acknowledges five women who have become recipients of the grant under the Trade Enhancement Programme.