Government holds discussion with FNA

The government maintains its optimism that last night’s discussions held with the Fiji Nursing Association will lead to a resolution of the ongoing dispute between the health ministry and the nurses.

A ministerial delegation from the government convened yesterday to listen to the concerns raised by the FNA executives regarding some long-standing grievances.

This situation arises as the association calls for the resignations of PS Doctor James Fong, Director of Human Resources Joe Fuata, and Chief Nurse Colleen Wilson.

The association asserts that these individuals have not effectively addressed the nurses’ grievances, and the possibility of a strike has not been ruled out.

Acting Minister for Health and Medical Services, Filimoni Vosarogo, assures that the government is committed to addressing these issues and is determined to rebuild trust and good faith with the nurses.

This effort is intended to enable them to continue their vital roles in hospitals and health facilities.

Vosarogo acknowledges the existence of longstanding concerns raised by the FNA over the years, encompassing matters of nurses’ welfare, working conditions, and interactions with Ministry management, which have been disregarded in the past.

He emphasises the significance of negotiation and advocates for constructive dialogue to enhance national productivity.

In the current year’s budget, the government has allocated more than 11 million dollars to address nurse retention, as well as approximately six million dollars for addressing overtime concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad appreciates the FNA executives for consistently bringing their concerns to the government, allowing for a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges faced by nurses.

The ministerial delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad also had Vosarogo and Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh.

FNA president Dr Alisi Vudiniabola has confirmed that all the updates on the issue will be provided by the Government.