Government driver arrested for alleged drunk driving

A government vehicle driver is currently in police custody after allegedly being found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says following a tip-off, Nasinu Police officers intercepted the government vehicle in Makoi, Nasinu .

The Acting DCP says the suspect was arrested and taken into custody where he was tested and found to have been in breach of the prescribed limit.

A/DCP Raikaci has also issued out a warning that there will be no double standards in the application of the law.

He says the vehicle was seized and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry concerned has been informed.

A/DCP Raikaci says traffic officers conducting snap checks will also be carrying out necessary checks on government vehicle drivers including police vehicles to ensure the government assets are not being abused and used for unauthorized runs.

He adds this is being enforced to ensure fair treatment for all drivers, as there is no exception to the rule of law.