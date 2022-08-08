Government continues to prioritize the needs of every Fijian

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the current government will continue to value and prioritize the needs of Fijians, especially in this new financial year.

Speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama described the 11 provincial council meetings held in recent months as a success.

He says that a good number of pressing issues and concerns raised and discussed during those meetings have been factored into the operational costs in this new financial year.

“We will continue to hear the needs on the ground. This includes the construction of new roads, infrastructure upgrades, education, improving the health system, and rural electrification project among others.”

Bainimarama stresses the need to improve internet connectivity in the rural and maritime areas was among the issues that top discussions during the meetings.

The Prime Minister has thanked Vodafone for the plans to invest at least $55 million to improve network and internet connectivity in the rural and maritime zones.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama will officiate at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting this Wednesday.