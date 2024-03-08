Government commits to gender equality

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The crimes against women and girls continue to increase at an alarming rate particularly sexual assault and domestic violence despite improvement in status of women, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In his statement on International Women’s Day Rabuka highlights the efforts of Women’s Ministry in spearheading the National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

He adds the National Action has already been allocated one million dollars from the Government and six million dollars from the Australian Government in the implementation of an action plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

Article continues after advertisement

“We thank the Australian Government through the Vuvale partnership arrangement for the generous support. This plan is the first of the two five year plans that lay the groundwork for government to prevent violence against women and girls.”

Rabuka further highlights that the stark reality the majority of the Women are marginalized and are living below the poverty line cannot be ignored.

He adds the challenge demands urgent action and attention.

Rabuka adds the government’s commitment to empower women is not just a matter of human rights but a crucial step towards eradicating poverty and building a more equitable society.

“It is unacceptable that despite our women’s increasing achievement in higher education, they still remain unjustly underrepresented in the low income occupations and very few have managerial level.”

The Prime Minister says that it is vital to ensure that women have equal access financial resources, business opportunities, and the necessary support system to compete effectively in the labour market.

Rabuka says the government initiatives will consider the unique needs, knowledge and potential of Women and girls.