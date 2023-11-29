Government boost livestock industry with substantial funding

Livestock farming [File Photo]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening the livestock industry through a collaborative partnership between the government and farmers.

Rayalu is encouraging farmers to see the government as a vital ally, ready to provide assistance when needed, rather than as a separate entity.

The Minister underscores the significance of farmers and their contribution to the industry.

Rayalu is pleading with farmers to utilize the government’s support in order to boost their production.

“This assistance that we are giving out this morning is exactly that. We are here to fund areas where you lack so that we can take your production level to another level.”

The Minister is optimistic that this fund will have a positive impact on farmers’ capabilities, contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of the sector in Fiji.