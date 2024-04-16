Government and FAO to assist Wainuqa farmers

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali has assured 102 villagers in Wainibuka of the government’s support to propel their cooperative.

The villagers operate Wainuqa Farmer’s Co-operative Limited, and Ali says the Ministry is partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organization to upskill them through training, business planning, and advisory support, as well as regular monitoring to evaluate the needs of the co-operative.

Ali says the Ministry will provide its services to the Wainuqa Farmers’ Co-operative Limited as per the agreement and is committed to enhancing its business model in Fiji.

He adds that the ministry has received $12,550 to assist the cooperative.