Government aims to break culture of reliance

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, says they are implementing policies to discourage Fijians from being overly dependent on handouts.

Rabuka says the recent initiatives in place aim to remove the culture of dependence.

When asked if the government will in the future review the social welfare assistance provided to the vulnerable in society, Rabuka firmly stated that they want to make living more affordable by allowing Fijians to earn more in whatever they are doing.

“Last week we increased the buying price for our rice from the Fiji Rice Company, which will make our rice farmers happier to plant more and harvest more in the next season. We have done the same for sugarcane. In that way, there is not much need to be totally reliant on social welfare handouts.”

Rabuka says they want to reward those who work rather than encourage idleness.