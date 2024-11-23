Goodman Fielder strengthens welfare for staff

Goodman Fielder has strengthened its obligation to ensure the welfare of its staff, alongside its commitment to be the leading food manufacturer in Fiji.

It was evident in the Family Fun Day at Suva Grammar School today, organized for the company’s 350 employees who work at the Crest Chicken Processing Plant.

General Manager Tim Carter says the event was an opportunity to express gratitude towards the loyalty of staff who have contributed to the success of the company.

“An opportunity for us to get the families together and the kids to have a day out and for us to celebrate our success with our families. Our brands that have been, we’ve grown with Fijians over many years and decades. It’s a trusted brand but it’s made by Fijians for Fijians.”

Carter says they have also introduced other initiatives, such as health insurance and bonus schemes, to reward the hard work from their staff.

Over 1,500 people, including staff with their families, participated in various activities at the Goodman Fielder Family Fun Day held at the Suva Grammar School ground today.