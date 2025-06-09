Plastic free July message continues

[Photo: FILE]

Plastic Free July may have ended but GIZ Pacific says the actions people take every day can continue to make a difference in protecting the Pacific’s rivers, coastlines and oceans.

The message was highlighted as GIZ Pacific concluded its month-long activities under the CleanSeas Preventing Marine Litter in Pacific Island Countries project, which focused on encouraging communities to reduce plastic use and adopt sustainable practices.

The project, implemented by GIZ Pacific on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, supports Pacific countries in tackling marine litter through better waste management, partnerships and public awareness.

Throughout July, GIZ Pacific staff participated in activities including a workplace recycling initiative, a screening of the documentary A Plastic Ocean, awareness sessions and knowledge-sharing activities.

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Staff were encouraged to separate recyclable materials at work and bring recyclables from home. The collected plastics, paper, cardboard and other materials were later delivered to the I Recycle Hub at Ratu Sukuna Park.

GIZ Representative in the South Pacific and Head of Project CleanSeas Frauke Bartels states that tackling plastic pollution requires daily action from everyone.

“Plastic pollution is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time, but it is also one that every one of us can help address through the choices we make every day.”

Bartels said Plastic Free July was not only about a one-month campaign, but about creating long-term habits.

She also highlighted the importance of partnerships between governments, communities, businesses and organizations in addressing marine litter across the Pacific.