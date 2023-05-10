Girmitiyas worked through hardships

[File Photo]

The Girmitiyas did not only persevere to generate economic activity; they also gave equal importance to the establishment of roads and infrastructure.

Shiu Balak recalls how his grandfather struggled to work on plantations and helped make the roads in Suva.

Balak says the Girmitiyas lived through rainy days with crushing tasks at hand and the constant threat of illness and disease.

Article continues after advertisement

“I saw my grandfather struggle despite working whole day in the plantation he and some other Girmityas used to work at night to make roads”

He says the treatment that was given to the Girmityas was saddening, and many had committed suicide to get away from the hardships.

“Many committed suicide, some hung themselves, some drowned in the water just to get away from the struggles”

During the Girmit era, numerous ships brought Indian indentured laborers to Fiji, and the important events that have occurred in our country have helped shape our future.