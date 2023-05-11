Girmit celebration to feature poem recital

A variety of events are scheduled prior to the National Girmit Day celebration that will take place at Albert Park in Suva on Monday.

One of the highlights is poem recital, which sums up the life of many Girmitiyas at the hands of their sardars (supervisors).

Year 12 history student of Assemblies of God, Litiana Kolikata, will be reciting a poem on the history of the Syria Ship, which was wrecked on Nasilai Reef in Rewa.

Article continues after advertisement



Litiana Kolikata.

Kolikata says it is vital for the people of Fiji to know the contributions made by the Girmityas under the indenture system.

“It is important for us Fijians to know what they went through and the struggles they went through to help our country develop.”

Kolikata adds the poems of the indenture period are the veils that cover the different faces of the indenture system.

The National Girmit Day, which will be celebrated on the 15th of May, is a day to remember the sacrifices, celebrate the contributions to Fiji’s multicultural society, and honour the legacy of the Girmityas.