Gibson becomes the first Fijian to join Earthshot Prize Council

Fijian climate change activist Ernest Gibson today joined the Earthshot Prize Council.

Gibson will be the first Fijian to join a global team of high-profile leaders from the environmental, philanthropic, business, sport and entertainment worlds.

The 23-year-old is a community health activist who is also part of the seven-member United Nations Secretary General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change and the Pacific Island representative.

Ahead of the announcement, Ernest joined a video call with Prince William to discuss his work in environmental activism and the critical role that The Earth shot Prize can play in repairing our planet over the next ten years.

The Earthshot Prize Council is a global team of influential individuals from a wide range of sectors, all of whom are committed to championing action to repair the planet.

The Prize Council will choose the final winners of The Earthshot Prize, which will be awarded at a global prize ceremony hosted in London later this year.

Launched in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental award which aims to discover and scale solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges in the areas of waste, oceans, air pollution, nature and climate.

Gibson will work alongside His Royal Highness Prince William and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.