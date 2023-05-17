GCC relevance questioned in Taveuni

Fiji Inland Revenue Service former Chief Executive, Tui Mailekai of Kanacea Village in Vuna, Taveuni.

The majority of submissions at the public consultation on the Review of the Great Council Chiefs in Taveuni today were based on the relevance of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga.

The then Fiji Inland Revenue Service former Chief Executive, Tui Mailekai of Kanacea Village in Vuna, Taveuni says a lot of changes have taken place over the years, which has brought about a lot of challenges.

Mailekai says it is therefore important that the members of the GCC are carefully selected, as they have to deal with a variety of issues that affect our daily lives.

“I support the suggestions that the GCC should only comprise of chiefs, but it is also time that we consider the inclusion of people with educational status as it deals with a variety of issues of importance to the iTaukei. It is for reasons such as the lack of economic development in iTaukei.”

Mailekai says it is also important to carefully select the administration, the people who will handle the funds and resources of the GCC.

Mailekai acknowledged the iTaukei Trust Fund for funding the GCC, and encouraged the Vanua and its people to not depend on the government.

He also highlighted that the GCC should be inclusive and be considerate of other races in the country.

The Vakataulala, Ratu Jone Lewenilovo along with District Representatives and Village Headmen were part of the public consultation today.

The consultation was also held in the Province of Macuata today, and will continue tomorrow in the Province of Bua.