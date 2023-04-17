GCC preparatory plans underway

[File Photo]

The traditional welcoming protocol during the Great Council of Chiefs meeting will be held by the chiefs of Tailevu.

The Vunivalu’s spokesperson Tunitoga Jack Komaitai says they will make their traditional request to the 22 districts in the province to lead the historic welcoming after 16 years.

Komatai also highlights the line-up of procedures and processes for the three-day meet.

“We know that the President will be the Chief Guest. He will be accorded a traditional welcoming ceremony by the Bati Leka or the traditional guards from Cautata. They started with the practice last week. They will also be guarding the island as they are the Vunivalu’s traditional guards.”

Komaitai is also requesting that all the chiefs of the 22 districts in Tailevu dress up traditionally during the traditional welcoming protocols.

“This is a request from the Vunivalu. From Qaloqalovi to Vakamamaca, Sevusevu, Wase ni Yaqona, and Ulivi ni Vosa Vakaturaga This is something we haven’t done for ages. The opening will be the same as the one done in 1982. We will guard the president right up to the Ulunivuaka, where he will be accorded the traditional welcoming ceremony.”

Komaitai says this is a way to revive the culture and traditions that Bau is known for.

Members of the delegations will be accommodated on the island during the three-day meeting.

The last GCC meeting that was held on Bau Island was officially opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1982.